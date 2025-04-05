Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$33.64 and traded as low as C$32.01. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$32.02, with a volume of 39,732 shares changing hands.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

In related news, Director Anne Ruth Herkes acquired 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,849.30. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

