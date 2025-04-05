Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and traded as low as $29.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 166,100 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 4.6 %

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

