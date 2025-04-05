Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Prairie Provident Resources shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11,403 shares changing hands.
Prairie Provident Resources Trading Down 14.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$27.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.15.
About Prairie Provident Resources
Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Lower Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.
