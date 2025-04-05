Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and traded as low as $64.54. Intertek Group shares last traded at $64.54, with a volume of 1,268 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Intertek Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
