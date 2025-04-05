Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.60 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 101.60 ($1.31). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 99.10 ($1.28), with a volume of 231,348 shares changing hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.76. The company has a market cap of £155.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77.

Aew Uk Reit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Aew Uk Reit’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is 140.08%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders.

The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset’s potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector.

AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

