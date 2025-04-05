KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $28.01. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 22,238 shares traded.
KONE Oyj Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.
KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KONE Oyj Company Profile
KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.
