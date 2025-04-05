KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $28.01. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 22,238 shares traded.

KONE Oyj Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). KONE Oyj had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Increases Dividend

KONE Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.9388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from KONE Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.94. KONE Oyj’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

