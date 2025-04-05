23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.
Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.
