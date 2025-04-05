PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.13 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 142.20 ($1.83). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 138.80 ($1.79), with a volume of 544,139 shares traded.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.87) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
