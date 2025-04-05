Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.63. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 205,953 shares traded.

Journey Energy Stock Down 9.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,500 in the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

