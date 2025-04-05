Solid State (LON:SOLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.17 ($3.30) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.94). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.96), with a volume of 119,758 shares changing hands.

Solid State Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 159.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 248.63.

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Insider Activity at Solid State

About Solid State

In other news, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.61), for a total value of £9,015 ($11,629.26). 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

