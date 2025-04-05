Indivior (LON:INDV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 805.29 ($10.39) and traded as low as GBX 714 ($9.21). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 733 ($9.46), with a volume of 401,184 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.22) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 779.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 804.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.01, a PEG ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -170.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

