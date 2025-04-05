Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.63 and traded as low as $89.43. Givaudan shares last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 21,261 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Givaudan Stock Down 0.9 %

Givaudan Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.5503 dividend. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Recommended Stories

