Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.63 and traded as low as $89.43. Givaudan shares last traded at $89.47, with a volume of 21,261 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on GVDNY
Givaudan Stock Down 0.9 %
Givaudan Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.5503 dividend. This is a positive change from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Givaudan Company Profile
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Givaudan
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.