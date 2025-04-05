Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.61. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 642,349 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 10.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $232.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,574,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,593 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 4,731,278 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 61,683 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,094,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 824,071 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.