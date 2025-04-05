AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.53. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 206,232 shares.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 42,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,527 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.