AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $10.53. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 206,232 shares.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 5.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
