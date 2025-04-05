Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.94 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 9.52 ($0.12). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 9.94 ($0.13), with a volume of 91,498 shares changing hands.

Futura Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Futura Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Futura Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futura Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.