Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.64 and traded as low as $3.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 191,684 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $92.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
