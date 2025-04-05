Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $98.64 and traded as low as $3.16. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 191,684 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The company has a market capitalization of $710,650.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $92.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.59 million during the quarter.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

