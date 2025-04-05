Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,378.76 ($17.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,466 ($18.91). Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,440 ($18.58), with a volume of 43,816 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,447.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,379.91. The company has a market cap of £514.16 million, a PE ratio of -47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.08%.

In other Avon Protection news, insider Rich Cashin sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,421 ($18.33), for a total value of £111,221.67 ($143,474.81). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 30 shares of company stock worth $44,520. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

