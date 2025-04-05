Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.36. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 5,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Cryo-Cell International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCEL

Cryo-Cell International Stock Up 1.9 %

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.50%. Cryo-Cell International’s payout ratio is -94.34%.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cryo-Cell International by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cryo-Cell International by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Cryo-Cell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.