Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.41. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 335,407 shares trading hands.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

