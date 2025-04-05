Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.41. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 335,407 shares trading hands.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 5.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.91.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
