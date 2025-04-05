BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU) Shares Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HSU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.07 and last traded at C$22.93. 775,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 483,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.73.

BetaPro S&P 500 2x Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.66.

