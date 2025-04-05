True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 44 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

