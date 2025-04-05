Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Aozora Bank Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

About Aozora Bank

(Get Free Report)

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.