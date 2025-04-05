Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Stock Price Down 10.3% – Here’s Why

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Aozora Bank Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.
About Aozora Bank
Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Institutional Banking Group, Structured Finance Group, International Business Group, Customer Relations Group, and Market Group segments. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, deposits-at-notice, non-residents deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as deposits in foreign currencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aozora Bank
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aozora Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aozora Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.