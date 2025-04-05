Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Trading 8.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.71 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 391,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

See Also

