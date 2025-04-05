CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.56. Approximately 9,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 10,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

CBS Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.43.

About CBS

(Get Free Report)

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.