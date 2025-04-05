Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Tokai Carbon Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

About Tokai Carbon

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

