Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.
Tokai Carbon Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.
About Tokai Carbon
Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. The company offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tokai Carbon
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tokai Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokai Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.