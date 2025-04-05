Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 134,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 242,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montero Mining and Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.