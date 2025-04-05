Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Stock Price Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 134,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 242,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31.
About Montero Mining and Exploration
Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile.
