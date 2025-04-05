Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 554,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

