Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 554,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Color Star Technology Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Color Star Technology
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.