Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Trading Up 5.9% – Should You Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 293,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 551,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
The firm has a market cap of $845.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.
