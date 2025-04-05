Redcare Pharmacy (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Stock Price Down 14.6% – Here’s Why

Redcare Pharmacy NV (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 2,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Redcare Pharmacy Trading Down 4.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

About Redcare Pharmacy

Redcare Pharmacy NV operates in online pharmacy business in the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, and France. It provides prescription and non-prescription over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, beauty and personal care products, and food supplements. The company was formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.

