Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 46,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 178,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Better Choice Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

Institutional Trading of Better Choice

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Choice stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Better Choice at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Featured Articles

