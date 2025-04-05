Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.86. 296,298 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 185,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
Bone Biologics Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.53.
About Bone Biologics
Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.
Featured Stories
