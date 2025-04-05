Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($35.00) and last traded at GBX 2,690.28 ($34.70). 918,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,804,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($32.83).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($34.83) to GBX 2,600 ($33.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Severn Trent Price Performance

About Severn Trent

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,474.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,555.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.

We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.

See Also

