Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Shares Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,713 ($35.00) and last traded at GBX 2,690.28 ($34.70). 918,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,804,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,545 ($32.83).
Several analysts have issued reports on SVT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($34.83) to GBX 2,600 ($33.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
About Severn Trent
As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we provide over eight million people across our region with fresh, clean drinking water – about two billion litres every day. And when they’ve finished with it, we take it away again then clean and treat it before returning it safely back to the environment.
We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long term asset growth and an inflation-linked dividend.
