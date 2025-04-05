Solar Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and Duke Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that are directly involved in the production, installation, or maintenance of solar energy systems and related technologies. They provide investors exposure to the growing renewable energy sector, which is increasingly driven by advances in technology, supportive government policies, and rising demand for clean energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $27.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,463,877. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $305.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.90. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $36.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.67. 12,589,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $26.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.40. 8,093,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,208. GE Vernova has a one year low of $119.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.74. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.76. 17,680,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.08. Vistra has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG traded down $19.28 on Friday, reaching $170.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,733. Constellation Energy has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $352.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and a 200-day moving average of $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,977,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,970. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Duke Energy (DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

NYSE DUK traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $118.91. 8,331,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,503. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $92.75 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a market cap of $92.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Read More