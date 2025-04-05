Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) Financial Comparison

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) and Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

TuanChe has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paymentus has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TuanChe alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TuanChe and Paymentus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $49.18 million 0.04 -$11.69 million N/A N/A Paymentus $871.75 million 3.46 $22.32 million $0.34 71.09

Analyst Recommendations

Paymentus has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TuanChe and Paymentus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 0 0 0 0.00 Paymentus 0 5 2 1 2.50

Paymentus has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 27.57%. Given Paymentus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paymentus is more favorable than TuanChe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.9% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Paymentus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Paymentus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and Paymentus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe N/A N/A N/A Paymentus 5.19% 10.84% 9.24%

Summary

Paymentus beats TuanChe on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuanChe

(Get Free Report)

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. The company also offers business and technical support, and consulting services; online marketing services through various online platforms, including tuanche.com website, WeChat account, WeChat mini-program, mobile applications, and Cheshangtong, a SaaS product; and referral services for commercial bank to enhance its auto loan business. The company has a strategic partnership with Alibaba Group's Tmall; and Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. TuanChe Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform. Its platform's payment processing includes credit cards, debit cards, eChecks, and digital wallets. It serves utility, financial service, government, insurance, telecommunication, real estate management, education, consumer finance, healthcare, and small business industries. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for TuanChe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuanChe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.