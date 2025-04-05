Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24.

About Golden Valley Bancshares

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations. The company offers personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.

