Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 11,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 78,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

