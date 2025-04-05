Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Trading Down 11.1% – Should You Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 138.94 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.81). 2,443,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,799,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.20 ($2.04).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96.

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 319.76%.

Insider Activity

About Ithaca Energy

In related news, insider Iain Clifford Scobbie Lewis sold 114,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.09), for a total value of £185,123.88 ($238,807.89). Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

