Currys (LON:CURY) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Should You Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.70 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 98.31 ($1.27). Approximately 14,405,310 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 5,008,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.95 ($1.15).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURY. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Currys from GBX 125 ($1.61) to GBX 175 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Currys alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CURY

Currys Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 88.18.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,634.67). Insiders own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Currys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.