Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $100.02 and last traded at $100.05, with a volume of 1018557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,431,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,334,000 after acquiring an additional 105,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 199,433 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 400,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.