Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.