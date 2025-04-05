Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 1979467 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Insider Transactions at Hope Bancorp

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,185 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $49,508.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,928.61. This trade represents a 17.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 893,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,055,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 337,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,842,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,703,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.