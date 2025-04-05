Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 27479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 5.3 %
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
