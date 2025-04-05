Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 339509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Disco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 28.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Disco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

