Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.12 and last traded at $45.46, with a volume of 4513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

