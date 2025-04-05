WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 161,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 395% from the previous session’s volume of 32,683 shares.The stock last traded at $46.29 and had previously closed at $49.49.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.59.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.