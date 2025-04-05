Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 519341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $994.78 million, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,705,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 465,141 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 255,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

