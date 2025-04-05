Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Still a Buy?

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $243.30 and last traded at $244.70. Approximately 1,105,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 555,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.96.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.80 and a 200-day moving average of $307.46. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Wingstop by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

