Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $67,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $452.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

