Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,844 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 3.3% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,031,000 after acquiring an additional 608,168 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $383.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.01%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $14,819,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $23,988,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

