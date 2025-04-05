Terex (NYSE:TEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 859271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Terex Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $59,179,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Terex by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,782,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,920 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Terex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,001,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,930,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

